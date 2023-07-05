Xpeng sees significant deliveries growth in H2 due to new model launch

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) expects its deliveries to grow significantly in the second half of the year due to the launch of G6 sport utility vehicle, its president Brian Gu said on Wednesday.

Monthly sales are expected to rise to 15,000 units in the third quarter and more than 20,000 units in the final quarter of the year, Gu said.

Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh; Writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra















