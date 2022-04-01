Zellmer to become new head of VW's Skoda - sources

President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Klaus Zellmer speaks during the 2016 New York International Auto Show media preview in Manhattan, New York, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Skoda, part of Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), appoint Klaus Zellmer as its new boss, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Zellmer is to succeed Thomas Schaefer as head of the Czech carmaker, and an announcement will be made on Monday, the people said.

Skoda was not immediately available for comment and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz and Jason Hovet; Writing by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans

