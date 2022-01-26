Baidu's electric vehicle arm Jidu raises $400 mln in new funding round

Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Baidu's electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto said on Wednesday that it has raised nearly $400 million from Baidu and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in a new funding round.

Jidu, an electric vehicle (EV) venture between China's search engine company Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, said in a statement that it would deliver its mass-produced "robot" EVs in 2023.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh

