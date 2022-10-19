Baker Hughes taps Newmont's Nancy Buese as CFO















Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O) said on Wednesday Nancy Buese will take over as chief financial officer, effective Nov. 2, replacing Brian Worrell.

Buese is currently gold miner Newmont Corp's (NEM.N) CFO and executive vice president.

Baker Hughes also reported a higher-than-expected third quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











