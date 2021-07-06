Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Balance of risks facing global economy now slightly more negative - Deutsche

1 minute read

People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The balance of risks facing the global economy are more negative than previously, given the global spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reaction to the June Federal Reserve meeting, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.

In its latest House View note, Deutsche Bank said that it believes inflation remains transitory but the risks are building "to the upside."

The bank said it expected COVID-19 to remain in focus because a global decline in cases since April has stalled and the more-infectious Delta variant has emerged.

"With vaccination rollouts now in an advanced phase across many developed countries, one of the biggest questions soon will be the extent to which governments and citizens are prepared to live with the virus," the note said.

"That answer will have crucial implications for the shape of the recovery and the new steady-state we're heading to."

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:46 AM UTCU.S. lobby groups write battle plan to beat Biden tax hikes

U.S. business lobbying groups cheered a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, but are gearing up to fight the corporate tax hikes looming in a separate but linked spending bill that Democrats aim to pass without Republican votes.

BusinessChina tech crackdown wipes out billions from Didi, other U.S.-listed firms
BusinessEmpathy bootcamp? UK banks seek payback on $105 bln COVID loans
BusinessWith European recovery in sight, property investors bank on the office
BusinessWall St eyes mixed open, U.S.-listed Chinese firms drop on regulation worries