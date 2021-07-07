Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bang & Olufsen expects double-digit sales growth in 2021/22

A name of Bang & Olufsen is pictured on a device in a shop in Warsaw, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Danish TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO) on Wednesday said it expects double-digit revenue growth in the 2021/22 financial year as it reported fourth-quarter sales in line with preliminary figures released earlier this month.

Bang & Olufsen, whose most expensive speakers cost $95,000, said its fourth-quarter revenue rose to 776 million Danish crowns ($123.43 million) up from 377 million crowns in the year-ago period.

($1 = 6.2868 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Tim Barsoe, editing by Louise Heavens

