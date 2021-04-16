Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessBank of America CEO Moynihan says supports ‘a well-focused infrastructure plan’ - CNN interview

Reuters
1 minute read

Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian T. Moynihan attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan on Friday said in a CNN interview that the U.S. needs to keep investing in infrastructure, adding that a “well-focused infrastructure plan would be a good thing” for the country.

Asked if a corporate tax rate of 28 percent would hamper the U.S. economy, Moynihan said that would depend on the details of a new tax law.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · April 16, 2021 · 11:23 PM UTCS&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up bumper quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. banks, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekly gains.

BusinessMorgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
BusinessPandemic destroyed fewer U.S. businesses than feared, Fed study shows
Business'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion moon lander contract
BusinessWall St Week Ahead Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings