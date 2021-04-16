BusinessBank of America CEO Moynihan says supports ‘a well-focused infrastructure plan’ - CNN interview
1 minute read
Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan on Friday said in a CNN interview that the U.S. needs to keep investing in infrastructure, adding that a “well-focused infrastructure plan would be a good thing” for the country.
Asked if a corporate tax rate of 28 percent would hamper the U.S. economy, Moynihan said that would depend on the details of a new tax law.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.