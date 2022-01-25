Bank of America gets U.S. staff back to some offices as COVID cases fall - source
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is bringing employees back to offices in parts of the United States where new COVID-19 cases have started to decline, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company had earlier encouraged employees to work remotely during the first three weeks of January, after a big spike in COVID-19 cases forced several large U.S. banks to pause return-to-office plans. read more
Like its peers, Bank of America has pushed employees to get fully vaccinated and has hosted on-site vaccine booster clinics for staff across the country.
Bank of America is not the only large bank to have asked employees to return to office - in January, rival lender Citigroup (C.N) also asked employees in the New York City region to return to office in early February.
