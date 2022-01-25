Bank of America gets U.S. staff back to some offices as COVID cases fall - source

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is bringing employees back to offices in parts of the United States where new COVID-19 cases have started to decline, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company had earlier encouraged employees to work remotely during the first three weeks of January, after a big spike in COVID-19 cases forced several large U.S. banks to pause return-to-office plans. read more

Like its peers, Bank of America has pushed employees to get fully vaccinated and has hosted on-site vaccine booster clinics for staff across the country.

Bank of America is not the only large bank to have asked employees to return to office - in January, rival lender Citigroup (C.N) also asked employees in the New York City region to return to office in early February.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

