Bank of America investors back executive pay, directors

A majority of Bank of America (BAC.N) investors voted to approve the bank's executive pay plans and to reelect the board's directors at the bank's annual shareholder meeting, held online on Tuesday.

None of the four shareholder proposals, which included a proposal to conduct a racial equity audit, received enough votes to pass, according to a preliminary tally of the votes.

