Bank of China's Q3 net profit climbs 13.2%

Summary NIM declines slightly from end-Q2

NPL ratio down slightly from end-Q2

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) (601988.SS), the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 13.2% increase in third-quarter net profit.

Net profit for the July-September period was 50.71 billion yuan ($7.93 billion), up from 44.79 billion a year earlier.

The bank said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - slipped to 1.75% at the end of September from 1.76% at the end of June.

It reported a non-performing loan ratio of 1.29% compared to 1.3% at the end of the previous quarter.

Bank of China has estimated that China's commercial banks are likely to have posted third-quarter profit growth of around 3%.

But the sector will be pressured by declining loan rates, loan-loss provisioning requirements and challenges faced by non-interest-earning businesses, the bank said in a quarterly banking report.

($1 = 6.3970 Chinese yuan renminbi)

