Bank of England will fight inflation in a "measured way", Pill says

A logo bearing an image of Britannia is seen in the Bank's reception hall, in London in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the British central bank will seek to bring fast-rising inflation down in a "measured way" and one "that doesn't disturb the rest of the economy", a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Pill - part of the majority of BoE policymakers who voted to raise Bank Rate to 0.50% this month, when some of his colleagues sought an increase to 0.75% - told the Southern Daily Echo that inflation was "uncomfortably high".

He recognised the impact that price rises were having on households after he met charities helping people in poverty. "The quote 'heating or eating' is something that was front and centre in the discussion and that's a very real issue," Pill said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.