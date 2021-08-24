Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bank of Nova Scotia beats profit estimates for third quarter

A woman leaves a Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by smaller-than-expected provisions and improvement in its Canadian and international banking divisions from last year's sluggish performance.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.6 billion, or C$2.01 a share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$1.3 billion, or C$1.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.5 billion, or C$1.99 a share, up from C$1.3 billion or C$1.04, a year earlier.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

