Banks lift FTSE 100; Greggs jumps on robust profit outlook

A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Summary FTSE 100, FTSE 250 add 0.5% each

Oct 5 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight banks as they tracked higher yields, while fast-food chain Greggs jumped after raising its profit forecast on strong sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.5% by 0705 GMT after three straight sessions of falls, with HSBA (HSBA.L), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Flutter Entertainment and Lloyds Group (LLOY.L) being among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.5%. Baker and fast-food chain Greggs (GRG.L) was the top boost with a gain of 3.7% after it raised its full-year profit outlook despite supply chain and staffing disruptions. read more

Inspiration Healthcare Group (IHC.L) added 4.1% after reporting a 133% rise in first-half profit.

Britain's auto sector (.FTNMX401010) dropped 0.8% after preliminary industry data showed new car registrations marked the weakest September for at least 23 years. read more

Melrose Industries (MRON.L) declined 1.5% after saying the global chip shortage led to a surge in monthly cancellations from its customers in the auto industry. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

