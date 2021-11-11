Banks, miners lift UK blue-chip stocks; retail drags

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday, led by banking and mining stocks, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector.

Luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) slumped 9.1% after it said sales in regions such as Europe remained under pressure from reduced tourist levels, but exceeded quarterly profit expectations. read more

British discount retailer B&M (BMEB.L) dropped 6.6% after posting lower first-half core earnings. read more

However, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.3% by 0834 GMT helped by China-exposed mining stocks, as cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group averted a destabilising default at the last minute for the third time in the past month. read more

Oil major BP (BP.L) fell 0.9% after it and Norway's Aker (AKER.OL) jointly sold a 5% stake in Norwegian oil firm Aker BP (AKRBP.OL), cutting their combined holding in the company to 65%. read more

Data showed Britain's economy grew by 0.6% in September, beating estimates and gaining some steam at the end of the third quarter, but estimates for previous months were revised lower. read more

Another big decliner was Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) which fell 13.6% after announcing plans to exit its battery materials business, warning on annual results and announcing the departure of Chief Executive Officer Robert MacLeod. read more

