Barclays CEO says his cancer was 'detected early', doctors 'very optimistic'















LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The cancer affecting Barclays Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan was detected early and is "very localised", meaning doctors are optimistic, he told a conference on Tuesday.

Barclays said on Monday that Venkatakrishnan would undergo 12-16 weeks of treatment in New York for non-Hodkin lymphoma.

The bank has not appointed an interim replacement and Venkatakrishnan will stay involved with the running of the bank where treatment allows, a spokesperson for the bank said on Monday.

Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers; editing by David Evans











