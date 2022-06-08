Barclays hires Rossman for activism defense from Lazard

The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BOSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) hired veteran Lazard (LAZ.N) banker Jim Rossman as its global head of shareholder advisory, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Barclays expands its mergers, acquisitions, activism and ESG advisory group as demand increases from corporate clients for those services.

Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Lazard could not be reached for comment.

Bloomberg first reported news that Rossman had been hired.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

