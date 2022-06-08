Barclays hires Rossman for activism defense from Lazard
BOSTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) hired veteran Lazard (LAZ.N) banker Jim Rossman as its global head of shareholder advisory, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The move comes as Barclays expands its mergers, acquisitions, activism and ESG advisory group as demand increases from corporate clients for those services.
Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Lazard could not be reached for comment.
Bloomberg first reported news that Rossman had been hired.
