Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Barclays to invest more than $400 mln to expand India operations

1 minute read

The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) will invest more than 30 billion rupees ($403.99 million) in its India unit to expand operations, the British lender said on Thursday.

With the investment, Barclays Bank PLC India's total invested capital in Asia's third-largest economy will increase to more than 83 billion rupees.

Barclays said the investment would help grow its corporate and investment banking, and private clients businesses in the country.

"As economic activity gathers momentum, there is increased demand for capital from clients," said Jaideep Khanna, head of Barclays, Asia Pacific and Country CEO, India.

Barclays Bank PLC had inaugurated its International Banking Unit branch at GIFT City in the western state of Gujarat in February.

($1 = 74.2600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:45 AM UTC

Asian shares retreat from rally, South Korea raises rates

Asian shares stepped back on Thursday after a sharp rebound this week, though a solid Wall Street performance overnight contained losses in the region as rising vaccinations offset some of the worries over persistently high COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Business
U.S. to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines
Business
Google brings Samsung 5G modem tech to U.S. market with new Pixel phone -sources
Business
Global stocks set for a correction as rally fizzles
Business
Analysis: Investors see no speed bump in Fed's Jackson Hole event