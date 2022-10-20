BASF appoints new CFO, extends appointment of CEO















BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dirk Elvermann is to become the new chief financial officer of BASF after the supervisory board agreed to appoint him while extending the term of chief executive Martin Brudermueller, the company said on Thursday.

Brudermueller's appointment as chairman of the board of directors, originally scheduled to end in 2023, will be extended until the end of 2024, a statement said.

Elvermann will succeed Hans-Ulrich Engel as CFO, who is set to retire following the 2023 annual shareholders' meeting, it added.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers











