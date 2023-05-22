BASF CEO: German state cannot compensate lack of competitiveness with subsidies

German Chancellor Scholz visits BASF chemical industry company in Schwarzheide
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE Martin Brudermueller speaks during a visit to BASF chemical industry company in Schwarzheide, Germany, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - The German state cannot compensate a lack of competitiveness with subsidies, BASF (BASFn.DE) Chief Executive Martin Brudermueller said on Monday.

Speaking at an economic conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Brudermueller said that a permanent subsidy to make electricity more affordable for industry was not tenable.

