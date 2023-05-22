BASF CEO: German state cannot compensate lack of competitiveness with subsidies















BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - The German state cannot compensate a lack of competitiveness with subsidies, BASF (BASFn.DE) Chief Executive Martin Brudermueller said on Monday.

Speaking at an economic conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Brudermueller said that a permanent subsidy to make electricity more affordable for industry was not tenable.

