BAT full-year sales jump; announces 2 bln stg buyback

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L) on Friday reported a 7% rise in full-year adjusted revenue to 25.7 billion pounds, has more people shifted over to e-cigarettes and oral nicotine amid health concerns during the pandemic.

The world’s second-largest tobacco company also announced a dividend increase of 1.0% to 217.8 pence and a 2 billion pound share repurchase programme for 2022.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in London; editing by Philippa Fletcher

