Bayer agriculture unit sees twice the market thanks to new products















FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) Crop Science division said on Tuesday that new products and services for farmers, beyond its established pesticides and seed technology businesses, would double the size of market it operates in.

"Overall, the company expects to access more than 100 billion euros in these adjacent markets annually, in effect doubling the division's potential market which today stands at more than 100 billion euro for the core portfolio alone," it said in a statement.

It cited new commercial areas such as crop fertility, microbial products, biofuels, helping farmers get paid for reducing carbon dioxide emissions, digital marketplaces, and precision farming.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Madeline Chambers











