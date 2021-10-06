Bayer shares up after first trial win over Roundup

Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) rose 2.5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday after the German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm won its first trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

A California jury found that the herbicide was not a substantial cause of a child's rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the company said on Tuesday. The verdict is the fourth involving Roundup and the first in the company's favor. read more

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto in 2018.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

