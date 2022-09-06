1 minute read
Bed Bath & Beyond appoints accounting head as interim CFO
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) named its accounting head Laura Crossen as interim Chief Financial Officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
