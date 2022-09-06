Bed Bath & Beyond appoints accounting head as interim CFO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) named its accounting head Laura Crossen as interim Chief Financial Officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

