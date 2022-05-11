Belarus PM sees interest rates falling after rate cuts in Russia

May 11 (Reuters) - Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Wednesday he expected interest rates in his country to fall following rate cuts by the Russian central bank, despite accelerating inflation in Belarus.

The main interest rate in Belarus is now at 12%, below the annual inflation reading that rose to 16.8% in April from 15.9% in March.

The Bank of Russia lowered its key interest rate to 14% from 17% in April and said it saw room for more cuts, as it tries to manage a shrinking economy and soaring inflation. read more

