Belgium's Bpost core profit falls slightly less than expected















May 4 (Reuters) - Belgium's postal operator Bpost (BPOST.BR) on Thursday reported quarterly core profit slightly above estimates, citing challenging economic conditions mitigated by strong parcel volumes, price increases and cost control.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 16.5% to 77.6 million euros ($85.4 million) in the first quarter, compared with 93 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts polled by the company had forecast adjusted EBIT of 76.4 million euros for the quarter.

The company did not provide new guidance for 2023 after withdrawing its previous version last month following a compliance review of its services with the Belgian State.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Olivier Cherfan; Editing by Jan Harvey











