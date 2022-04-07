Benettons rule out any transaction involving break-up of Atlantia - source

The logo of an infrastructure group Atlantia is seen outside their headquarters, in Rome, Italy October 5, 2020. REUTERS

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - The Benettons, who control Atlantia with a 33% stake, are united in ruling out any transaction that would involve a break-up of the Italian infrastructure group, one source close to the family told Reuters on Thursday.

Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure pitched a possible takeover of Atlantia last week after talks with the family, the two funds said, adding they were also working with Spain ACS (ACS.MC) on the deal. read more

