Berkshire Hathaway sells $58.9 mln worth of shares in China's BYD















HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.96 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD (002594.SZ) for HK$462.09 million ($58.9 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on May 2 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 9.87% from 10.05%, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday showed.

($1 = 7.8479 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra











