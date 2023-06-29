Berlusconi's Fininvest generated profit of 200 million euros in 2022

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - The Berlusconi family's Fininvest holding made a net profit of 200 million euros ($218 million) in 2022, the group said on Thursday, releasing figures just over two weeks after the death of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Fininvest will pay out a dividend of 100 million euros based on the earnings, down from 150 million euros the previous year when profit was higher.

The meeting of Fininvest shareholders opened with a tribute to the late company founder, citing his "entrepreneurial vision, innovative nature and great human qualities," the company said in a statement.

Silvio Berlusconi died in Milan on June 12 at the age of 86. He was suffering from leukaemia and had recently contracted a lung infection.

Marina Berlusconi, his eldest daughter, led the meeting in her capacity as company chair. The meeting confirmed that Marina Berlusconi would stay in the role, while Danilo Pellegrino remains chief executive.

Fininvest, whose investments include broadcaster MFE-MediaForEurope (MFEB.MI), asset manager Banca Mediolanum (BMED.MI) and Serie A soccer club AC Monza, generated revenue of 3.82 billion euros in 2022, broadly in line with the previous year.

The net profit figure was down from 360 million in 2021, when the numbers had been boosted by one-off elements and a post-Covid rebound. Total debt stood at 1.2 billion euros at the end of last year.

Attention will now turn to Berlusconi's will which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Before his death, Silvio owned 61.3% of Fininvest, with the remainder divided broadly equally between his five children.

Marina and Pier Silvio, the two eldest born from Berlusconi's first marriage, both have executive roles at the family's businesses, unlike the remaining three heirs.

Under Italian law, Berlusconi's children have a right to inherit two-thirds of his wealth in equal parts, while the deceased is free to dispose of the remaining one-third how they see fit.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

Reporting by Elvira Pollina Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Deepa Babington















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.