Betting firm 888 Holdings appoints Per Widerström as CEO

July 25 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings (888.L) said on Tuesday Per Widerström has been appointed as its next CEO, effective from Oct. 16.

Widerström has more than 17 years of experience in the online gaming industry and had held the position of CEO at Europe-focused Fortuna Entertainment Group, 888 Holdings said in a statement.

Former 888 Holdings CEO Itai Pazner, 50, stepped down from the role in January after leading the company for around four years.

During Pazner's tenure, the company acquired William Hill's international assets from U.S.-based owner Caesars Entertainment (CZR.O) in 2021.

