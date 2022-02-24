Beyond Meat shares fall on lower than expected revenue forecasts

Beyond Meat products are displayed on grocery store shelves inside Kroger Co.'s Ralphs supermarket amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc forecast annual revenue below estimates on Thursday, as the plant-based business pioneer wrestles with labor and supply chain disruptions and faces stiff competition in the United States.

The company's shares fell more than 8% in extended trading.

The plant-based meat space has become crowded in recent years with more traditional names, including Tyson Foods (TSN.N) and Kellogg (K.N) entering the fray and offering big discounts to get more people to trial their products.

Beyond Meat's gains from international growth and the sporadic return of growth in U.S. restaurants were also "dampened by what we believe to be a temporary disruption in U.S. retail growth, for our brand and the broader category," Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said in an earnings statement.

Those remarks echoed comments made by rival Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO), parent of Lightlife Foods, earlier on Thursday about a possible stall in the faux meat category.

Maple Leaf Chief Operating Officer Curtis Frank said during an earnings call that many consumers tried plant-based proteins early on but that they did not repeat purchases.

Beyond Meat said it expects revenue of $560 million to $620 million for 2022, compared with estimates of $637.3 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Sales to U.S. grocers, convenience stores and other retailers declined 19.5% in the fourth quarter.

Net revenue was $100.7 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $101.9 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $101.4 million.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis

