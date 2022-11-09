Beyond Meat misses quarterly revenue estimates on slowdown in faux meat demand

[1/2] Beyond Meat products are displayed on grocery store shelves inside Kroger Co.'s Ralphs supermarket amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat (BYND.O) on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives from its pricier plant-based meat products in the face of decades-high inflation.

In October, Beyond Meat had cut its full-year revenue forecast saying that it was seeing demand soften due to inflation, specifically in its refrigerated sub-segment, as consumers were looking for cheaper forms of proteins, including animal meat.

The company's net loss widened to $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, in the third quarter from $54.8 million, or 87 cents, a year earlier.

The plant-based meat maker's net revenue fell to $82.5 million in the quarter from $106.4 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $98.1 million, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











