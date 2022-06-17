Bidding tops $12.3 mln for Warren Buffett charity lunch

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - Someone has bid more than $12.3 million at an online auction to win a final, private lunch with billionaire businessman Warren Buffett to benefit a charity that helps the poor, homeless and people battling substance abuse.

The $12,345,678 bid from an unknown bidder in the auction, which was not yet closed, far surpasses the previous record $4.57 million that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid in a similar 2019 auction.

The auction on eBay ends at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday (0230 GMT Saturday).

Proceeds benefit Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco's Tenderloin district that offers meals, shelter, HIV and hepatitis C tests, job training and children's programs.

Prior to this year, Buffett, the 91-year-old chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), had helped Glide raise more than $34.1 million in similar auctions.

The auctions began in 2000. None were held in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Frances Kerry

