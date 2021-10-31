Business
Biden calls on world leaders to help address global supply-chain woes
1 minute read
ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday called on other world leaders to take action to reduce supply-chain problems and prevent them from happening in the future.
Biden, speaking to fellow leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Rome, also laid out new steps his administration is taking to address the issue at home.
Reporting by Jeff Mason
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.