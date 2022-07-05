Biden continues to look at options on China tariffs, White House says

The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's team is still looking at options on China tariffs, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, when asked about a timeline for a decision on potentially lifting some of the levies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.