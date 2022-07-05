1 minute read
Biden continues to look at options on China tariffs, White House says
WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's team is still looking at options on China tariffs, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, when asked about a timeline for a decision on potentially lifting some of the levies.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler
