Biden praises international deal on corporate taxes

U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House in Washington, U.S., en route to Surfside, Florida July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday praised a deal to overhaul international taxation of multinationals, saying it would block companies from dodging their responsibilities to the public.

"With a global minimum tax in place, multinational corporations will no longer be able to pit countries against one another in a bid to push tax rates down and protect their profits at the expense of public revenue," he said in a statement.

"Building on this agreement will also require us to take action here at home. It's imperative that we reform our own corporate tax laws," he added.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

