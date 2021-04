U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% which, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%, a Bloomberg reported said on Twitter on Thursday, without citing a source.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.