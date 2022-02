U.S. President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia's second largest lender VTB (VTBR.MM) is among the Russian banks that will be sanctioned as a result of the conflict with Ukraine.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt;

