Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China Aug. 9 -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to boost American semiconductor chip companies as they compete with China, the White House said on Wednesday.

The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Caitling Webber

