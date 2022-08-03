1 minute read
Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China Aug. 9 -White House
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to boost American semiconductor chip companies as they compete with China, the White House said on Wednesday.
The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.
Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Caitling Webber
