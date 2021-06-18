Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden will meet U.S. financial regulators on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and the vaccination program during brief remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet with financial regulators on Monday for an update on the country's financial systems and institutions, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The meeting will cover regulatory priorities including climate-related financial risk and agency actions to promote financial inclusion and to responsibly increase access to credit," she said.

No other details were immediately available.

Biden will also continue his engagement with Republicans and Democrats next week on negotiations to pass the American Jobs Plan, Psaki said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio

