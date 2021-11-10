Factbox: The biggest U.S. IPOs of all time

People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The market for initial public offerings in the United States has been on a tear since last year, as ample liquidity due to accommodative monetary policies lured a number of companies to list their shares.

On Wednesday, Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) was valued at over $100 billion when its shares debuted on the Nasdaq, after the electric vehicle maker raised $11.9 billion in the world's biggest IPO of the year. read more

U.S. IPOs have raised nearly $276 billion (including those of special purpose acquisition companies) so far in 2021, according to data from Dealogic.

Numerous big names, including Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O), Coupang Inc , Coinbase Global (COIN.O), Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) and GlobalFoundries (GFS.O), have gone public this year.

Brazilian online lender Nubank, which is expected to sell shares to investors in the coming weeks, is targeting a valuation of over $50 billion.

Following are the top U.S. IPOs of all time, in terms of valuation:

Following are the 10 biggest U.S. IPOs of all time, in terms of proceeds raised:

Following are the top U.S. IPOs of 2021, ranked by market capitalization:

(Source: Dealogic data)

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila

