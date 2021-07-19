Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bill Ackman's Pershing drops deal for Vivendi's Universal Music Group

The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH.N) has dropped a deal to buy 10% of Vivendi's (VIV.PA) Universal Music Group (UMG), the label that is home to musicians such as Taylor Swift.

Pershing said in a statement its decision was prompted by issues raised by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about whether the deal met New York stock exchange rules.

"Management and the board believe that greater shareholder value can be created by working expeditiously to identify a new merger partner," Ackman's Pershing vehicle said.

The company said it would pay out indemnity costs as a result of its decision to withdraw from the deal.

Vivendi, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, is planning to cash in on its UMG crown jewel by spinning off the entity to existing shareholders. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

