Billionaire Branson to launch European SPAC in Amsterdam - Sky News

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson wears his astronaut's wings at a news conference, after flying with a crew in Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity to the edge of space at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire businessman Richard Branson is set to launch his first-ever European blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange in the coming months, Sky News reported on Friday.

The tycoon is looking to list the new special acquisition company (SPAC) on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam instead of a bourse in London, where his Virgin Group empire is based, the report added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.