Billionaire Branson to launch European SPAC in Amsterdam - Sky News
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire businessman Richard Branson is set to launch his first-ever European blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange in the coming months, Sky News reported on Friday.
The tycoon is looking to list the new special acquisition company (SPAC) on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam instead of a bourse in London, where his Virgin Group empire is based, the report added.
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
