Business

Bitcoin falls 7% to $35,431.15

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

June 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 7% to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on Friday, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66 % to $2,165.68 on Friday, losing $205.45 from its previous close.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

