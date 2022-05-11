Bitcoin falls 7.2% to $28,758

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 11 (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell 7.23% to $28,758.29 at 22:05 GMT on Wednesday, losing $2,241.68 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 40.4% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 11.56% to $2,071.46 on Wednesday, losing $270.66 from its previous close.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

