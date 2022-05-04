Bitcoin last up 5.7% at $39,862.84

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.7% to $39,862.84, on Wednesday, adding $2,102.94 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 20.9% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on January 24.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 6.27 % to $2,954.49 on Wednesday, adding $174.32 to its previous close.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

