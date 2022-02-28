BlackRock adds to strategic overweight in equities

People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BlackRock has added to its strategic overweight position in equities and has a tactical underweight in credit, its strategists wrote in a recent note.

"The dislocations in markets so far in 2022... presents long-term investors with a strategic opportunity to bump up equity allocations," they wrote. "We add to our developed market equity overweight following their year-to-date selloff and keep our strong underweight to nominal government bonds."

