BlackRock (BLK.N) said all of its 16 director nominees were elected with a majority of shareholder votes cast at its annual meeting on Wednesday.

The world's largest asset manager, with nearly $9 trillion under management, also said that executive pay was backed by 93% of shareholder votes. A shareholder proposal to convert the company into a public benefit corporation was rejected, receiving only 2.3% of the vote.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.