BlackRock profit beats estimates as funds attract inflows

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson//File Photo

April 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the world's largest asset manager benefited from investors pouring money into its various index-traded and active funds.

Traditional asset managers have struggled since the start of the year to adjust to a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment, characterized by rising inflation, interest rate hikes and fears of a possible recession, made worse by Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

However, BlackRock has been able to weather the harsh market conditions due to its diversified business model. Its size and reach into every corner of the market places it at a relative advantage to some of its smaller rivals, analysts have said.

"As the world continues to face geopolitical and economic uncertainty, our investments over the years to build BlackRock's all-weather platform position us well to advise our clients and help them pursue their long-term financial goals," Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in a statement.

BlackRock's shares were up marginally at $720 in premarket trading following the results. They fell nearly 17% in the first quarter.

The New York-based firm ended the past quarter with $9.57 trillion in assets under management, up from $9.01 trillion a year earlier. That compares with a record high of $10.01 trillion in the fourth quarter.

The asset manager attracted total net flows of $86 billion in the first quarter, down from $172 billion a year earlier, primarily due to seasonal cash management outflows of $27 billion.

Adjusted profit rose to $1.46 billion, or $9.52 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $1.2 billion, or $8.04 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $8.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total revenue rose about 7% to $4.69 billion, helped by higher investment advisory and administration fees. That compared with estimates of $4.73 billion.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

