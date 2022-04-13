Blackrock sees opportunity for three new renewable energy funds

The BlackRock logo is pictured outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc's (BLK.N) CEO Larry Fink said on Wednesday the world's biggest asset manager forecasts the launch of three infrastructure funds focused on renewable energy, as the war in Ukraine has raised concerns about energy supplies.

"This (the conflict) may mean increasing production of traditional energy sources in the near term, but I believe recent events will accelerate the shift towards greener sources of energy and many parts of the world over the long term," he told analysts in a conference call about results.

(The story corrects typo in headline.)

Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Sohini Podder

