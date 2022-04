Blackstone to buy ACC for $12.8 bln

Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

April 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N), the world's biggest alternative asset manger, has agreed to buy American Campus Communities Inc (ACC.N) for $12.8 billion including debt, the student housing company said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

